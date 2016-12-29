Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Patrolling crease Thursday
Kinkaid will get the starting nod against Washington on Thursday.
Kinkaid has not made it off the bench in the Devils' previous five outings and will look to register his first victory since his Dec. 3 start versus Nashville. The netminder has been used sparingly this year as he has made a mere eight appearances in which he posted a .922 save percentage. The Capitals are ninth in the league in shots per game (30.4) and will look to test Kinkaid early and often.
