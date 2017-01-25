Kinkaid made 13 saves and was impenetrable after watching starting backstop Cory Schneider cough up three goals on 12 shots in Tuesday's loss to the Kings.

Are you caught up on the saga titled, "What in the world is wrong with Cory Schneider?" The 2016 NHL All-Star has posted save marks below .900 a whopping 16 times this season, which spells serious trouble for the Devils. The backup has drawn into 15 games (compared to 36 for Schneider) and one might think that Kinkaid's winning record of 6-5-2 coupled with a career-high save percentage of .925 -- which is far superior to Schneider's .908 mark -- would buy him more playing time. However, don't forget that the Devils have invested $6 million in Schneider annually through the 2021-22 season, and he's got a no-trade clause -- since he's raking in that much dough, it's likely going to take a Schneider injury or a severely drawn-out implosion for Kinkaid to grab the reins as the No. 1 option between the pipes for New Jersey.