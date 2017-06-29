Kinkaid signed a two-year, $2.5 million deal with the Devils on Thursday.

Kinkaid appeared in 26 games this season, starting 23 of them, and posted a .916 save percentage combined with a 2.64 GAA and a shutout -- not bad for a backup. He'll likely be in the shadows of Cory Schneider for a while, but the Devils play 16 back-to-back games in 2017-18, so he's likely to see over 20 starts again.

