Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Re-ups with New Jersey for two years
Kinkaid signed a two-year, $2.5 million deal with the Devils on Thursday.
Kinkaid appeared in 26 games this past season, starting 23 of them, and posted a .916 save percentage with a 2.64 GAA and one shutout -- not bad for a backup. He'll likely be in the shadow of Cory Schneider for a while, but the Devils play 16 back-to-back games in 2017-18, so he's likely to see 20-plus starts again.
