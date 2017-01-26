Kinkaid will tend the twine for Thursday's matchup with Washington.

Teammate Cory Schneider's struggles have been well-documented, but Kinkaid is in the midst of a career-best season, posting a 2.41 GAA and .925 save percentage after 15 appearances. Kinkaid's been on something of a roll in his last five contests, stopping 110 of 116 shots, but he'll be facing the league's fifth-best offense Thursday.