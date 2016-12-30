Kinkaid stopped 44 of 45 Capitals shots through overtime and both shootout attempts in Thursday's 2-1 shootout win.

Kinkaid got the nod after Cory Schneider had started the previous five. His Devils were outshot 29-15 through two periods, but still came out with a 1-0 lead thanks to the backup's outstanding play. While Washington finally managed to get one by him in the third, Kinkaid ultimately emerged victorious after a pair of his teammates converted in the shootout. His 2.49 GAA and .930 save percentage both compare favorably to Schneider, yet Kinkaid has started only a quarter of New Jersey's 36 games.