Kinkaid will start on the second of back-to-back nights Saturday against the Flyers. Cory Schneider (illness) will serve as his backup.

Friday, Kinkaid picked up a loss against the Canadiens, allowing three goals on 26 shots. If Schneider is too sick to start, the Devils will have to hope Kinkaid is up to the task against the Flyers. On the season, he's posted a .919 save percentage in 13 appearances.