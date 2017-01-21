Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Tapped for another start against Philly
Kinkaid will start on the second of back-to-back nights Saturday against the Flyers. Cory Schneider (illness) will serve as his backup.
Friday, Kinkaid picked up a loss against the Canadiens, allowing three goals on 26 shots. If Schneider is too sick to start, the Devils will have to hope Kinkaid is up to the task against the Flyers. On the season, he's posted a .919 save percentage in 13 appearances.
More News
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Fills in admirably for ailing starter•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Will start in net Friday•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Cruises to victory Friday•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Draws start Friday•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Back for more against Caps•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Stops 44 to beat Capitals•