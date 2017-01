Kinkaid will be in the crease for Friday's game against Montreal.

With starter Cory Schneider suffering from an illness, Kinkaid will be asked to jump in and protect the net. He's been pretty solid as a backup this season, with a .921 save percentage and a 2.59 GAA. The Canadiens have been solid offensively this year, ranking seventh in the league with 3.00 goals per game, so Kinkaid will need to stop a potent offense.