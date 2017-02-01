Palmieri scored two goals on four shots during Tuesday's win over Detroit.

Quietly, Palmieri is following up his 2015-16 breakout with another nice offensive showing. He's up to 13 goals, 30 points and 100 shots, and while it might be difficult to match last year's totals, Palmieri is a serviceable fantasy asset in most seasonal leagues. Plus, a hot stretch to finish off the campaign isn't out of the question for the 26-year-old winger.