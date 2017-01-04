Palmieri scored an empty-net goal and a secondary assist to go with a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's win over Carolina.

It's not exactly the most impressive two-point night you'll see, but Palmieri has been a decent winger for fantasy purposes despite the Devils' generalized trouble with scoring. His stats are way down from last year -- with eight goals, Palmieri has almost no chance at matching last year's 30, and he's on pace to finish 70 short of last season's 222 shots -- but that doesn't mean you can't get some use out of him in deeper formats.