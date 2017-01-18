Palmieri netted a goal and a power-play assist in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Wild.

The winger scuffled through the season's first two months, totaling only seven points in 17 games through Nov. 19, then missed two games to an upper-body injury. However, Palmieri's been an entirely different player since coming back from that ailment -- he's got 20 points (eight of those on the power play) in his last 27 games. That's more in line with the 57 points he put up last year, though Palmieri's slow start has ensured that he's almost certain to end up well short of matching his 2015-16 production.