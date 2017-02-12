Quincey (upper body) was a scratch from Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Sharks.

Despite six days to rest up during the Devils' bye week, Qunicey was not able to get healthy in time and sat out for a second straight game. What's more, the 31-year-old did not practice Saturday, meaning the injury is still lurking and could keep him out for an even longer period.

