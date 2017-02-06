Quincey will not play in Monday's game against the Sabres due to an upper-body injury, Andrew Gross of The Record reports.

Quincey has seen a rise in ice time recently, but hasn't seen much time on the man advantage. He's tallied 12 points (four goals, eight assists) through 51 contests this season, but provides an increased value in leagues that award hits (71) and blocked shots (69). His absence Monday will leave the Devils a bit shorthanded along the blue line, as the team boasts just five other healthy defenseman. John Moore (concussion) was a full participant at practice Monday, so it's possible he will be activated and will return to the lineup in Quincey's place. The Devils don't play again until Sunday, so Quincey will hopefully be ready to return by then.