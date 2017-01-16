Devils' Kyle Quincey: Scores versus Canucks in overtime win
Quincey picked up a goal and two shots on goal in a 2-1 overtime victory over the Canucks on Sunday.
It was just Quincey's second game with multiple shots on goal this month, and his first goal since Nov. 17. After posting two goals, five points and a plus-7 rating in November, Quincey had just three assists and a minus-4 rating in December. Maybe this goal, which was his first point of January and pulled him back up to an even rating, will get him going again.
