Gazdic was recalled from AHL Albany on Wednesday and will join the team for their road matchup with the Capitals on Thursday.

With the Devils losing forwards Vernon Fiddler (lower body) and Taylor Hall (lower body) to injury in recent days, Gazdic was called up to shore up the offensive front. The 27-year-old has tallied just two points over 13 games for the minor league club this season and will likely be sent back to the minors once the Devils recover from the injury bug.