Devils' Marcus Johansson: Traded to New Jersey

Johansson (finger) was traded to the Devils from the Capitals on Sunday in exchange for a second- and third-round pick in the 2018 draft.

The move comes shortly after the Caps re-signed Evgeny Kuznetsov to a contract that left them with very little cap room with which to round out their roster. Drafted 24th overall in the 2009 NHL Entry Draft, Johansson had spent his entire career with the Capitals having amassed 102 goals and 290 points in 501 career games in D.C. The 26-year-old forward had a breakout campaign in 2016-17 with 58 points in 82 games. It's reasonable to expect a slight regression in 2017-18 given that he will no longer be working on a vaunted power-play unit, but Johansson should still have a large enough role to turn in another solid campaign.

