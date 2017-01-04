Cammalleri notched a goal and an assist accompanied by a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Hurricanes.

Since his last two-point game -- Dec. 3, exactly a month prior -- Cammalleri had been mired in a fantasy-team-destroying slump, netting just two points and a minus-11 rating over 14 contests. A stretch like that is particularly painful when it's preceded by an absurd hot streak, like Cammalleri's 14 points in a span of eight games during November and early December. Inconsistency has been the name of his game this year, but because he's largely operated in streaks, now might be the time to speculatively include him in your fantasy lineups.