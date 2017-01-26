Cammalleri has been held without a goal in the past 10 games.

Cammalleri's slump can be partially attributed to his linemates' lack of passing ability, as Adam Henrique and Miles Wood have a combined 17 assists in 79 games played. On the bright side, the veteran sniper has managed to contribute in other ways with four helpers of his own over the past four games. Unless he supplants Kyle Palmieri as the first-line right wing, Cammalleri's scoring issues seem unlikely to cease.