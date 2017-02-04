Wood posted a pair of assists - including one of the power play - in Friday's 4-3 loss against the Flames.

Wood has a pair of multi-point games in his career, and they have occurred over the past five games. Since Jan. 21 he has two goals and five points. The youngster has been skating alongside veteran Mike Cammalleri, and he has been seeing time on the power play as well. Wood isn't quite useful in all fantasy formats, but he has emerged as a useful option in deeper pools. He is also a cheap source of penalty minutes.