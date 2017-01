Wood scored two goals, including one on the power play, in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Flyers. He also had nine penalty minutes.

He saw time alongside Mike Cammalleri at even strength and that power-play time is a boost, too. And Wood dropped his gloves to fight Wayne Simmonds. Saturday was Wood's first multi-point game of his career. Consistent exposure alongside better players might just raise this guy's fantasy value.