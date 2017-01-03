Wood collected a third-period assist and received a major penalty for fighting during Monday's win over Boston.

As long as Wood is being utilized in a supporting role, he's off the fantasy grid. The rookie entered Monday's game averaging just 12:07 of ice per night with four goals and 29 shots through 18 games, after all. Additionally, it's unlikely he garners more ice time or improves his offensive production enough to warrant attention in most fantasy leagues this season. Wood does profile as a potential cross-category contributor in the coming years and is worth keeping tabs on in keeper/dynasty settings.