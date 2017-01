Lappin (illness) will suit up against Toronto on Friday, Andrew Gross of The Record reports.

Lappin, who missed practice Thursday with an illness, will have the opportunity to end his 13-game point drought versus a Leafs squad that is allowing the fifth most shots per game in the league at 32.6. While Toronto may be giving up shots, the winger doesn't appear to be taking them, as he has just 16 during his pointless streak.