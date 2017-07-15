Play

Hischier signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Devils on Saturday.

The first overall pick in this year's draft will receive the maximum amount of salary ($925,000 AAV) permitted under an entry-level deal, plus he'll try to achieve performance bonuses. Hailing from Switzerland, Hischier put jaws to the floor with an output of 86 points (38 goals, 48 assists) over 57 regular-season games with Halifax of the QMJHL in 2016-17. His all-encompassing skill set makes him an attractive fantasy option right away, as he figures to be one of the few newly minted draft selections to see NHL ice in the coming season.

CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...