Hischier signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Devils on Saturday.
The first overall pick in this year's draft will receive the maximum amount of salary ($925,000 AAV) permitted under an entry-level deal, plus he'll try to achieve performance bonuses. Hailing from Switzerland, Hischier put jaws to the floor with an output of 86 points (38 goals, 48 assists) over 57 regular-season games with Halifax of the QMJHL in 2016-17. His all-encompassing skill set makes him an attractive fantasy option right away, as he figures to be one of the few newly minted draft selections to see NHL ice in the coming season.
