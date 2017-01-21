Parenteau picked up an assist with a plus-1 in Friday's 3-1 loss against Montreal.

Parenteau has assists in back-to-back games for the first since since Dec. 6-8. He is on pace for just 36 points, which is a far cry from the career-best 67 points he posted in 2010-11. However, he is on pace for set a new career high in goals, and he is still very useful to fantasy owners in deeper formats.

