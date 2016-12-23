Parenteau had a power-play goal and an assist in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Flyers.

Parenteau opened the scoring with the man advantage in the first, then dished out a helper on Adam Henrique's second-period tally. He has now scored three times in his past five games after going 14 contests without lighting the lamp.

