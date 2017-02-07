Zacha scored a goal and added an assist -- both on the power play -- during Monday's win over Buffalo.

While it was Zacha's first multi-point showing since Oct. 25, he has started to show an uptick in production with four goals and seven points over his past nine games. He has a chance to finish the season strong, and it isn't out of the question to speculatively grab him in deep leagues. You'll just want to keep expectations in check because rookie peaks and valleys will likely continue offensively.