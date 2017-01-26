Zacha has picked things up of late with two goals in his past four games.

Much was expected of the 19-year-old forward after he logged two assists in his only appearance last season, but he hasn't flashed much offensive upside with just nine points in 41 games this season. Zacha's finally starting to step it up, though, as he followed up a stretch of two goals in three games with 17:55 of ice time Tuesday against the Kings. That was the second-most playing time the 2015 sixth-overall pick has ever received in an NHL game, which indicates he could finally be ready to take on a bigger role in a Devils offense desperately in need of contributors.