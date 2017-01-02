Devils' Reid Boucher: Claimed by New Jersey
Boucher was claimed by the Devils on Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
The winger was claimed in early December when New Jersey put him on the waiver wire, and now he finds his way back to the Garden State by way of waivers. He's only got three points in 12 games this year, and he averaged 8:42 minutes per game with Nashville, so he isn't much of a fantasy option at this point.
