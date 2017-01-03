Boucher was placed on waivers by the Devils on Tuesday.

Just one day after being claimed by New Jersey -- the organization with which he's spent the vast majority of his career -- Boucher once again finds himself on the waiver wire. It seems likely the Devils are trying to create the flexibility to move him between the NHL and AHL, but they certainly run the risk of seeing the winger snatched up by another organization. If he goes unclaimed this time around, Boucher figures to be reassigned to AHL Albany.