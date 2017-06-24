Walsh was drafted 81st overall by the Devils at the 2017 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Walsh's game is similar to that of Calgary prospect Adam Fox, who will be his teammate at Harvard in the fall. No one is doubting Walsh's ability to make plays with the puck. He's calm under pressure and skates well. However, Walsh is going to have problems defending in his own zone if he doesn't put some weight on his frame, but that's what college is for.