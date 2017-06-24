Walsh was drafted 81st overall by the Devils at the 2017 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
Walsh's game is similar to that of Calgary prospect Adam Fox, who will be his teammate at Harvard in the fall. No one is doubting Walsh's ability to make plays with the puck. He's calm under pressure and skates well. However, Walsh is going to have problems defending in his own zone if he doesn't put some weight on his frame, but that's what college is for.
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...