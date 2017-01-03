Devils' Sergey Kalinin: Notches two third-period points
Kalinin scored a goal and added an assist during the third period of Monday's win over Boston.
Kalinin doubled his point total with the two-point night, which highlights his lack of fantasy appeal. The 25-year-old forward will need to string together a few more scoresheet appearances before he's worth utilizing in any fantasy setting.
