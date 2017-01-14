Kalinin won't suit up for Friday's road game versus the Flames after he was injured blocking a shot against the Oilers on Thursday night, Andrew Gross of the Record reports.

It's unclear right now where exactly Kalinin's injury is located, but hopefully the team will provide some more information if the injury turns out to be more serious. The Russian forward is riding a five-game pointless drought and has a minus-3 rating over that span, so most fantasy owners likely won't be missing him in their lineups Friday.