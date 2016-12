Helgeson was recalled from AHL Albany on Thursday, Chris Ryan of The Star-Ledger reports.

Helgeson's ascension to the parent club corresponds to the team placing forward Jacob Josefson on injured reserve with a concussion. There's no need to pluck Helgeson from the waiver wire, but know that he's a physical and efficient presence on the back line, having picked up 33 PIM and a plus-7 rating in 27 minor-league games this season.