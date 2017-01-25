Noesen was snatched off waivers from the Ducks on Wednesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

The good news for Noesen is that he will finally stop bouncing between Anaheim and AHL San Diego, but he will have to relocate to the East Coast. With the Devils dealing with a handle of injuries, this move will allow them to boost their depth down the middle of their lineup. In order to create space on the 23-man roster, New Jersey placed Beau Bennett (lower body) on injured reserve.