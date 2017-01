Santini lit the lamp in Friday's 3-1 loss against the Canadiens.

Santini finished with a plus-1 while dishing out three hits and posting a pair of shots on goal. It was his second marker in five games since his recall from Albany on Jan. 1. Santini has been plus-1 or better in seven of his 10 outings with the big club, and that's how he helps fantasy owners best in deeper pools.