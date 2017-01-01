Santini was recalled from AHL Albany on Sunday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Santini had a couple brief NHL stints earlier this season, but has yet to draw into a game at the top level. The 21-year-old blueliner has yet to tally a point in 15 games with the Albany affiliate, but has racked up 25 penalty minutes. He was added to the roster following John Moore's (concussion) placement on injured reserve, but it's no guarantee he will draw into the lineup with seven defensemen currently available.