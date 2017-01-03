Devils' Taylor Hall: Hits scoresheet twice in return

Hall scored a goal, registered an assist and recorded four shots on net during Monday's win over Boston.

The first-year Devil missed the previous two games with a lower-body injury but showed no ill effects of the ailment Monday. Aside from missing time on two separate occasions because of injuries, Hall has been his usual reliable self this year with nine goals, 25 points and 89 shots through 28 games. His ceiling is capped because of his inability to stay healthy, but Hall remains a high-end scorer and fantasy asset when in the lineup.