Devils' Taylor Hall: Point streak halted Tuesday

Hall had a six-game point streak snapped by the Kings on Tuesday.

Hall had racked up exactly one point in each of his past six games coming in after being kept off the scoresheet in four straight before that. The former Oilers star has averaged .79 points per game in his first season in the armpit of America, which represents a modest decline from his career rate of .85. He continues to skate on the top line, but Travis Zajac and Kyle Palmieri represent a significant downgrade in skill from Edmonton's top players.