Hall scored twice in a 5-1 victory over the Blue Jackets on Saturday.

The 25-year-old was everywhere, as he tied a season-high with eight shots on net. He went without a shot in Tuesday's contest versus Detroit, but since then, he has 13 shots on goal in past two games. Hall now has 13 goals and 35 points while averaging 3.27 shots on net per game, which is close to matching his career high (3.49).