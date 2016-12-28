Devils' Taylor Hall: Ruled out Thursday
Hall will miss Thursday's trip to Washington with a lower-body injury, Andrew Gross of The Record reports.
In good news for fantasy owners, it appears Hall's injury is unrelated to the knee ailment that cost him eight games earlier in the year. The 25-year-old winger has been on a roll lately, notching assists in three straight games. If Hall can stay healthy -- which is by no means guaranteed -- owners should be rewarded with strong fantasy value from the Devils' most relied-upon offensive producer.
