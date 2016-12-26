Devils' Taylor Hall: Stock rising in new digs

Hall is on pace for 63 points, which is only two less than he had in a full season with the Oilers in 2015-16.

Hall's fantasy owners in keeper formats may have groaned when the star sniper was traded from a burgeoning offensive team in the Oilers to the Devils, who ranked dead last in scoring last year. However, he's actually hitting the scoresheet at a higher pace, having netted eight goals and 14 assists in only 26 games. A knee injury wiped eight games from his schedule, but Hall has played every game in December and looks none the worse for wear.