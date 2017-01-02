Devils' Taylor Hall: Will return Monday
Hall will return from injury in Monday's game against Boston, Andrew Gross of The Record reports.
The winger missed a pair of games due to a lower body, but is well enough to get back into action. He was on a bit of a hot streak before getting hurt, with a point in each of his last three games. With his 23 points this year so far, and his 3:10 power play minutes per game, he will continue to be a valuable fantasy play now that he's back on the ice.
