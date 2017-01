Zajac has been held of the scoresheet in four consecutive games.

Zajac has been struggling for a while now, as he also has just one goal in his past 25 games. New Jersey's lack of alternatives at center has allowed the 31-year-old veteran to maintain his role on the top line between Taylor Hall and Kyle Palmieri, but that role alone hasn't translated into much success. Zajac's struggles are indicative of his team's 28th-ranked offense as a whole.