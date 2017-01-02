Zajac will be a game-time decision against Boston on Monday due to illness, Andrew Gross of The Record reports.

Zajac has yet to miss a game this season, but his status Monday remains up in the air. Since recording a hat trick Dec. 1, the center has been on a 14-game goalless streak. The 31-year-old has added six helpers over that span but is also a minus-7 with just 17 shots on goal, despite averaging 20:22 of ice time per night. If Zajac is unable to go, Sergey Kalinin will likely see the biggest uptick in minutes.