Fiddler did not take part in Wednesday's practice after blocking a Roman Josi shot against Nashville on Tuesday, Andrew Gross of The Record reports.

The Devils have not provided any additional details on the nature of Fiddler's injury, so his status Thursday against the Flyers should probably be considered questionable at best. Fiddler's a gritty center whose primary contributions this year have been PIM (21) and hits (34) rather than scoring. Unless you're in need of ancillary stats, you can likely leave the 36-year-old out of your fantasy lineups.