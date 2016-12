Fiddler will be out of the lineup for 3-to-4 weeks with a lower-body ailment, Andrew Gross of The Record reports. He's been placed on IR.

Fiddler's loss, while impactful for the Devils, is unlikely to have much effect on fantasy owners, given his 11-game pointless streak and overall lack of production this year -- three points in 35 outings. A penalty-kill specialist, the center offers little in terms of fantasy value at this point in his career.