Fiddler (lower body) was activated from injured reserve Saturday.

The injury prevented Fiddler from playing at all this month, but that will change Saturday as the Devils have reassigned Blake Coleman to the minors to make room for the veteran pivot on the fourth line. Fiddler managed to clear the 20-point barrier in each of his last three seasons with the Stars, but life in New Jersey hasn't been so kind to the 36-year-old, as he's posted a mere there points against a minus-7 rating in 35 games this campaign.