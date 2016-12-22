Fiddler (undisclosed) will return to the lineup against Philadelphia on Thursday, Andrew Gross of The Record reports.

Fiddler will not miss any time after being hurt blocking a shot in Tuesday's outing. Despite averaging 12:08 of ice time per game, the center has been unable to write himself onto the scoresheet in his last eight appearances. In addition, the 36-year-old veteran's results in the defensive zone have been mixed, as he has a minus-6 rating in that span, but did block six shots and dish out 10 hits.