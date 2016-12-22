Devils' Vernon Fiddler: Will suit up Thursday
Fiddler (undisclosed) will return to the lineup against Philadelphia on Thursday, Andrew Gross of The Record reports.
Fiddler will not miss any time after being hurt blocking a shot in Tuesday's outing. Despite averaging 12:08 of ice time per game, the center has been unable to write himself onto the scoresheet in his last eight appearances. In addition, the 36-year-old veteran's results in the defensive zone have been mixed, as he has a minus-6 rating in that span, but did block six shots and dish out 10 hits.