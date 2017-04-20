Dyblenko inked a two-year, entry-level deal with New Jersey on Thursday.
Dyblenko, who may join Russia for the 2017 IIHF World Championship, has spent the past five season playing in the KHL. The blueliner managed 11 points in 51 outings this past season, along with 51 PIM. Where the 23-year-old begins his North American hockey career -- AHL or NHL -- will likely be determined during training camp this fall, but given New Jersey's depth on the blue line, Dyblenko could be given some time to adjust in the minors.
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...