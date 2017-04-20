Dyblenko inked a two-year, entry-level deal with New Jersey on Thursday.

Dyblenko, who may join Russia for the 2017 IIHF World Championship, has spent the past five season playing in the KHL. The blueliner managed 11 points in 51 outings this past season, along with 51 PIM. Where the 23-year-old begins his North American hockey career -- AHL or NHL -- will likely be determined during training camp this fall, but given New Jersey's depth on the blue line, Dyblenko could be given some time to adjust in the minors.