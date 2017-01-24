Devils' Yohann Auvitu: Activated from IR, reassigned to minors
Auvitu (lower body) was activated from injured and reassigned to the Albany Devils of the AHL on Tuesday.
The Frenchman has been out of New Jersey's lineup since Jan. 9, missing seven games during that span. While he has found some success in the minors this season (three assists in seven games), don't expect Auvitu to be a reliable fantasy contributor even if he is recalled again at some point this season.
